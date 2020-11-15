McDermott, Marie Helen

MADISON – Marie Helen McDermott, age 90, passed away peaceful at her home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Marie was born on Sept. 15, 1930, to Mervin and Laura (Berns) Olstad, in Fort Atkinson, Wis. She graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Francis Henry. Marie worked in the printing industry, spending most of her career at Webcrafters, Inc., and retired after over 30 years. Marie and Frank enjoyed their summers camping at Lake George where they made many long-lasting friendships. Marie also looked forward to spending time playing bingo with her friends, as well as spending time with her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was a lover of all animals and enjoyed the companionship of pets throughout her life. Marie's presence was filled with humor, thoughtfulness, and continuous optimism. We love her, and she will be greatly missed by everyone she knew.

Marie is survived by her children, Sheri Moore and Dan (Laurie); grandchildren, Hunter (Callie), Taylor, Mason (Abbie), Anna, and Calum; great-grandchildren, Willow, Rain, and River; and sisters, Arlene (Harley) Frentzel and Marlene (Harvey) Kurtz. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; granddaughter, MacKenzie Moore; and brother, Lawrence (Marion) Olstad.

Due to the current pandemic, there are no public services planned.

A special thanks to her wonderful neighbors and her loving sisters who have provided support and friendship for many years. We would also like to thank St. Peter Parish for their spiritual guidance and support.

