Wilkinson, Lance

PRAIRIE DU SAC - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of my youngest son, Lance Wilkinson. He just never woke up from an undiagnosed condition on Nov. 4, 2020. He was a Systems Engineer at Wolters Kluwer for the past 10 years. He worked hard and he played hard. His favorite accomplishment was getting his PADI Open Water Diver Certification in July of 2019 in Mexico. He was the youngest of four boys to Connie and Dick Wilkinson. He married Mindi Van Cura on Sept. 8, 2012. Sadly, they had no children, and his marriage ended in 2019.

He enjoyed his motorcycle rides and boating. Lance was always fixing or building something. He was his mom's right-hand-always supporting her computer and electrical questions (and there were so many questions).

He is preceded in death by his father, Dick Wilkinson; and brother, Greg Wilkinson. He is survived by his mom, Connie Wilkinson-Hewitt (Bob); brothers, Randy Wilkinson and Ben Boe; Mindi Van Cura; and his puppy, Raven. A private burial was held, and a Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date - without face masks.

