Schaber, Carol Jean

MADISON - Carol Jean Schaber, age 79, slipped her earthly bonds on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, Wis.

Carol was born on July 27, 1941, to Wallace and Lucille (Skattum) Schaber in Monroe, Wis. She grew up in Darlington. She graduated from Darlington High School and then graduated from Madison Business College. She moved to San Francisco, Calif., where she enjoyed many years of successful employment and made many, many dear friends. She moved back to Madison and worked as the Executive Assistant to Governor Warren Knowles. She then worked for Attorney Byron Ostby. Deciding to follow her creative passion, she then graduated from MATC with a degree in interior design, working for a short while at Seybold Flooring before opening her own design studio - Carol's Studio. She had a talent for restoring and decorating old houses and was also a creative painter, cook and stitcher. She was very successful in all her pursuits until an aneurysm followed by a stroke disabled her in 1999.

Survivors include cousins, Beth (Delton) Fransen and family, Tom (Mary) Kilpatrick, Ken (Carol) Kilpatrick, Jim (Dawn) Skattum and family, Kristi (Wayne) VanderArk, and Mary Lynn (Dennis) Dwyer and family; and many other extended family members and friends, including Ann (Bob) Davis and family, Marilyn Graves, Jeanne Marquis, Judy McGettigan, Mary Ellen Pink and Barb Tollakson.

Because of a dramatic spike of the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Apple Grove Lutheran Church, Cemetery in Argyle, Wis., with the Rev. Daniel Bohlman officiating. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

Thank you to the staff at Badger Prairie Health Center for their unfailing good care of Carol.

Memorials may be made to Apple Grove Lutheran Church or Badger Prairie HHC and sent to the Erickson Funeral Home (801 Milwaukee St., Argyle, WI 53504, P.O. Box 205).