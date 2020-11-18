Quinlan, Richard Charles

MADISON - Richard Charles Quinlan, age 76, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis. He was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the son of James and Lillian Quinlan.

Richard graduated from Madison East High School where he played several sports, but hockey was his favorite. Upon obtaining his journeyman plumbers license, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees. He was a disabled Vietnam War Veteran who loved his country and respected our flag.

Richard met the love of his life, Faye Murray, on a blind date while stationed in Gulfport, Miss., and they were together for almost 50 years. Richard worked as a plumber for over 45 years, most recently at UW Hospital, where he retired in 2006. Richard was a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 8483 and for several years served on Plumbers Local 167 Executive Board.

Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman. Whether it was in the boat or on the ice, he called '4th' lake his lake. When Richard wasn't on the water, he was in the woods hunting or chopping wood at his beloved cabin in Jackson County.

Richard is survived by his wife, Faye; three sons, Chad Quinlan, Roderick Quinlan and Eric Quinlan; a brother, Jim Quinlan; and his sister, Nancy Quinlan; along with grandsons, Taylor and Garrett; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Charlotte Quinlan and Virginia Zuelsdorf; and a brother, Bill Quinlan.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Please make any donations to Wisconsin Veteran's Home, King, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

