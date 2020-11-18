Fahey, Helen Marie

MADISON - Helen Marie Fahey passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 101 at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison. She was born on Sept. 9, 1919, in Richland Center, Wis., to Tom and Mamie Foley. After graduating from LaCrosse Teachers' College, she returned to teach at the one-room school house in Gillingham, Wis., where she had gone to school. She later moved to Madison, where she met Leo Fahey, to whom she was married on May 1, 1946. After raising her three boys, Helen worked as an administrative assistant in the investment department of American Family Insurance for over 20 years. Among her many volunteer activities, she was an active member of Queen of Peace parish where she was an off-key member of the funeral choir and a mainstay of the funeral luncheon committee. She was the proud secretary of the Helens' Club, though her meeting minutes were known to be rather sparse, and she was a longtime volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital. She loved Badger sports, and she loved playing cards with her friends. She had an infectious laugh and smile. Helen routinely visited the sick and comforted the bereaved, and was always there when needed by a friend or family member.

She is survived by her three sons, Patrick (Dr. Susan O'Donnell), Greg and Tom (Mary Ellen); and by her grandchildren, Kaitlin (Scott Waddle), Patrick (Laura), Colleen (fiancé, Grant Watson), Tommy, Meghan (Pat Hogan), Dan (Keara) and Matt (fiancée, Caitlin Fitzpatrick), all of whom knew how lucky they were to have their mother and grandmother with them for so many years. She also is survived by her great-grandchildren, Ronan and Brenna Waddle and Rose Helen Hogan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo; her brothers, Raymond and Edward; and many in-laws and cousins, for whom she served as the family glue.

Special thanks to the wonderful caretakers at St. Mary's Care Center, where Helen lived the last years of her life, and to the many friends who stayed in touch with her and visited her there, and to Greg, who was her reliable in-town companion through her last years.

The family intends to have a graveside service in Richland Center next year when conditions permit.

Donations in Helen's name can be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace School Endowment Fund, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, WI 53711.

