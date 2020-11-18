Gilles, Joan Margaret

MADISON - From the moment we knew of her existence we loved her.

Joan Margaret Gilles, our beautiful baby girl, came into our arms Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 5:19 p.m.

She had~

Her dad's ears

The softest, chunkiest cheeks

Cutest little Button nose

Sweetheart lips

Skinny, long feet

Her dad's fingers

Fuzzy, gorgeous, light head of hair

Round, squishy face

Pretty, almond eyes

Long torso

and perfect everything.

While we will always be sad for what could have been, knowing she will always be with us in our hearts and that we will be stronger for it and love each other more because of it is invaluable, and that is because of Joan.

She was preceded by her great-grandmother, Karen Button (Eau Claire); and great-grandfather, Reggie Kalscheur (Ashton, Wis.).

She is survived by Mom, Grace Margaret (Button) Gilles; and Dad, Ryan Randal Gilles; Nana, Molly (Fleming) Button; and Papa, Gene Button (Waunakee, Wis.); Grandma, Corinne (Kalscheur) Gilles; Grandpa, Randy Gilles (Waunakee, Wis.); great-grandparents, Joan and Dick Fleming (Eau-Claire, Wis.), Fred Button (Eau Claire), Armella Kalscheur (Ashton, Wis.), and Bob and Mabel Gilles (Lodi, Wis.); uncles, Mike Button, Ned Button, William Button, and Justin Plautz; aunts, Leigh Button, Skylar Button, Sara Button, Nicole (Gilles) Plautz; cousins, Sonja Button, Edmund Button, Eleanor Button, Amelia Button; and all those who love Grace, Ryan and baby Joan.

Grace and Ryan would like to thank Ingrid Andersson, Johanna Hatch, and all the Meriter staff for their kind and compassionate care.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Grace and Ryan ask that donations be made to a GoFundMe, https://bit.ly/3kx1WgB, to raise funds for a memorial bench that will be located on the grounds of the Waunakee Public Library. All funds exceeding the cost of the memorial will go to a memorial fund that will be established in Joan's name to support families that experience a similar loss. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513