Gade, Lewis A.

REEDSBURG - Lewis A. Gade, age 91, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Sauk County Health Care Center. He was born on Oct. 6, 1929, at the family farm in Sauk County, Wis., the son of Albert H. and Ida (Gall) Gade. On Aug. 11, 1951, he was united in marriage to Irene B. Reynolds. This marriage was blessed with four children. Lewis was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Loganville.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene, on Sept. 3, 2018; his son, Michael L. Gade, on Aug. 12, 2004; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Marion Ruth (Harrison) Smith, Lucille (Richard) Jewell, and Gertrude (Henry) Kuehlhorn.

He is survived by his children, David (Mary) Gade of Stillwater, Okla., Cynthia Gade of Wonewoc, and Julie Gade of Baraboo; grandchildren, Emma and Noah Gade; along with other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service for Lewis Gade will held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Loganville, with Pastor Tim Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Loganville or the Sauk County Health Care Center.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.