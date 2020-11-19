Menu
Anita Drake
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1947
DIED
November 11, 2020

Drake, Anita Irene (Snyder)

WAUNAKEE - Anita Irene (Snyder) Drake, 73, of Waunakee, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Anita was born on July 16, 1947, in Paxton, Ill., the daughter of Marshall and Irene (Smith) Snyder. She attended Paxton High School and Patricia Stevens Career College. She co-owned The Waunakee Tribune and for many years graced the front page of the Christmas edition with her beautiful holiday artwork.

Anita loved anything to do with artwork, visiting art museums, drawing beautiful Wisconsin landscapes and painting with oils on canvas. She was a very talented artist and left many unique works of art for her family to treasure.

Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer (Steven) Goemans of Deerfield, Wis.; two sons, Christopher (Tiffani) Drake of Waunakee, Wis., and Michael Drake of Sun Prairie, Wis.; grandchildren, Daniel Drake, Justin (Caitlyn) Goemans, Cadence and Everleigh Drake; great-granddaughter, Claira Goemans; and her sister, Jackie Flickinger Wright of Champaign, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, William Snyder.

Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com. A private service and burial will be held in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, Ill., alongside her parents and brother.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Baier Family Funeral Services - Paxton - Paxton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I extend my deepest sympathy to Anita's family. I know she will be dearly missed. May your memories help you during this difficult time.
Lynn Davis
November 19, 2020