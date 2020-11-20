Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lucille Gaulrapp
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

Gaulrapp, Lucille Roberta

MONROE - An angel headed home on Nov. 16, 2020, as Lucille Roberta Gaulrapp of Monroe passed away at her home surrounded by family. Lucille was born at home on Nov. 4, 1923, in Monroe, the daughter of Lee Roy and Mabel (Bowman) Morris. She attended Monroe Public Schools until she went into the workforce at Burgess Company of Freeport, Ill. That is where she was introduced to the love of her life, Theodore Gaulrapp, by sister-in-law, Rosemarye.

Lucille and Ted were married, when Ted was home on furlough from the U.S. Army, on May 4, 1943, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Freeport, Ill.

Together they raised five children: son, Daniel (Nancy Masino) of McFarland and their daughter, Andria; son, David (Maureen Coffey) of Madison; son, Don (Carol Steiner) of Monroe and their children, Justin (Jenn Teasdale-Solt) and their children, Brynn, Kennedy, Molly, Destiny and Ryder, Brian (Ryan Bartell), and Kevin (Michelle Leuzinger) and their daughter, Ariel; daughter, Sandy (David "Butch") Kaempfer of Gratiot and their children, Lindsey (Chad Duhai) Kaempfer, Miranda (Tom) Zuhlke and Jacob (Saviz Fallahian) Kaempfer; and son, Douglas (Jane Schmerse) of Monroe and their children, Sarah Gaulrapp, and Katie (Kyle) Hofmaster. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE FUNERAL HOME, with Monsignor Larry Bakke presiding. Burial will be in Calvary cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in her memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr, Monroe, WI 53566
Funeral services provided by:
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.