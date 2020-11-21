Ciochon, Alan W.

SUN PRAIRIE - Alan W. Ciochon, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Trisha; daughter, Alyssa (Derek) Butler; and stepdaughter, Jordain Sanger. He is further survived by his father, Chester Ciochon; and siblings, Cherie (Jerry) Tinsman, Richard (Cathy) Ciochon, Stanley (Kim) Ciochon and Carie (Craig) McGinnis.

Services will be private. Alan will be brought to his final resting place at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.

