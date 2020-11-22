Van Beek, Dennis C.

MADISON - Dennis C. Van Beek passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson's disease, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, Wis. Dennis was born the third of four children on Aug. 21, 1931, in Holland, Minn., to Gerritt and Mary (De Wilde) Van Beek. Dennis graduated from Pipestone High School in 1949. He attended South Dakota State College for one year. Dennis was a proud U.S. Marine, serving from 1951 to 1954. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1957 with a degree in animal science. He retired from the Federal Government in 1993. Upon retirement he drove school bus and worked at Goodwill. In 1956 Dennis married the love of his life, Colleen Shaw, in Tracy, Minn.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Geraldine McDaniel and Della Grace Albano. He is survived by his loving wife, Colleen; six children, Julie VanBeek-Drogemuller (Peter), Daniel (Gail), Elizabeth Roessler (Michael), Patrick (Karen), Thomas (Karen), Matthew (Heidi); 12 grandchildren, Taylor, Ted, Leigh Drogemuller, Dustin and Chad Roessler, Hunter (Kayla) and Nicole, Kelsie (Collin) Eric, Kyle, Marie and Garret; and brother, Perry and wife, Kate. The family's first great-grandchild is due in March. Dennis enjoyed a good game of cards and many bicycle trips with Colleen on the tandem. He was an avid hunter, always up for an adventurous trip with his sons and grandsons. Most of all he treasured his family and a good nap. Due to COVID, a memorial service will not be held.

Memorials may be made to SSM Health at Home / Hospice - 2802 Walton Commons, Madison WI 53718, or a charity of your choice.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406