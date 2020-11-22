Anderson, Lois Jeanette

DEERFIELD - Lois Jeanette Anderson, age 90, of Deerfield, Wis., passed away on Nov. 13, 2020. She was born in Madison on Oct. 27, 1930. Lois graduated from Deerfield High School. She was married to Leonard Anderson on Aug 12, 1951, and they were married for 51 years. Lois was the organist at the Deerfield Lutheran Church for 37 years and was a local seamstress. She will be remembered for her musical talents, particularly her yodeling. Lois was heavily involved in her local church community. She was an avid card player and could always be found playing bingo at the local festival. Lois loved spending time with her family and was always supporting her grandchildren by attending sporting events or horseshows. She loved making crafts and baking.

Lois is survived by her children, Steven (Karen) Anderson, Susan Egre, Sonja Dyreson (Al Pulvermacher); grandchildren, Kristina (Jason) Busse, Karl Anderson, Kristin (Marshall) Clark, Hannah Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Travis (Janelle) Dyreson, and Trevor Dyreson; great-grandchildren, Marit, Bergen and Kelda Clark and Devlyn and Sebastian Busse; and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Mabel Thorstad; husband, Leonard Anderson; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Loraine Thorstad; and brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Shirley Thorstad.

The family has chosen to delay the burial service for Lois to summer 2021. An additional announcement will be published later once the date for the service has been set. Memorials may be made in Lois's name to Deerfield Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. The family would like to thank the staff at Drumlin Trail Reserve Assisted living & Memory Care for the loving care they gave Lois over the past six years. Please share your memories of Lois at www.CressFuneralService.com.

