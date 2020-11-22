Dahl, Emil S.

STOUGHTON – Emil S. Dahl, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Marquardt Health Care in Watertown. He was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Cambridge, the son of the late Emil N. and Dora (Larson) Dahl. He married Lois Morgan in Oconomowoc on April 28, 1951. Emil served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In his younger years, he raced cars. Emil was then active for many years with the Stoughton VFW Post 328. He was the head bus mechanic for the Stoughton School District for over 40 years. Emil loved to spend time with his family, and enjoyed bowling, camping and fishing in his free time.

Emil is survived by his three children, Douglas Dahl, Kenneth (Vicki) Dahl, and Catherine (Marvin) Ryder; grandchildren, Melissa Bornbach, Brian Ryder, Erin (Justin) Thayer, and Jenna (Erik) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Zackary, Ava and Jace Thayer; sister-in-law, Patricia Bouton; and brother-in-law, Robert (Betty) Morgan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois; and two sisters-in law.

A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding.

