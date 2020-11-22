Vick, Elaine Ruth

STOUGHTON - Elaine Ruth Vick, days short of 95, passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 12, 2020, in her apartment home, which she shared with her husband, Homer Vick, at Milestone Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. Elaine was born in Milwaukee, Wis., to Elise Christine Betz Lippert and Walter Christopher Lippert on Nov. 20, 1925. She is preceded in death by her parents; and beloved granddaughter, Christina Lynn Finley. She is celebrated and survived by her husband; and her children and their spouses, Sherry (Vick) and Randal Feig, Sue (Vick) and Mark Finley, and Alan and Linda (Blackmon) Vick. Grandchildren, greatly enriched by her love, include Dan (Marce) Feig, Scott (Monica) Finley, Todd (Taylor Brown) Finley, Aaron (Masha) Finley, Lindsey (Nate) Henry, Laura (Jack) Stewart, and Carrie (Tim) Highman. Great-grandchildren, whom she cherished, are Sofia, Ian, and Alex Feig; Lucas, Mathias, and Charlotte Finley; and Makeo, Leilani, Maverick, and Ka'Lei Henry. Elaine's precious nieces and nephews also celebrate her life and love.

Because of the pandemic, our memorial celebration will be delayed. Cress Funeral Home will have information and updates as available. Memorials may be given to Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Dr., Madison, WI 53718.

