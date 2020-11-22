Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gordon Rice
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Rice, Gordon A.

MADISON – Gordon A. Rice, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home. On Oct. 15, 1930, he was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Richard L. and Marian (Randall) Rice. Gordon graduated from Beloit High School in 1948. He then graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.A. in 1952 and a doctorate in law in 1955. Gordon was a successful real estate developer and businessman. He was also active in his community and was an original member of the Madison East Rotary. Gordon was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Madison and Saint Margaret's Church in Palm Desert, Calif. In his later years, he spent the winters in Palm Desert.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Gregory (Angela), Gary, and Madelene "Mitzi"; four grandchildren, Aleasha, Sarah, Jason, and Melissa; and four great-grandchildren.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter, Louisa Hale; and a brother, Ronald.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a loving offering to Agrace Hospice 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
November 22, 2020