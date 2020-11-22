Rice, Gordon A.

MADISON – Gordon A. Rice, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home. On Oct. 15, 1930, he was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Richard L. and Marian (Randall) Rice. Gordon graduated from Beloit High School in 1948. He then graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.A. in 1952 and a doctorate in law in 1955. Gordon was a successful real estate developer and businessman. He was also active in his community and was an original member of the Madison East Rotary. Gordon was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Madison and Saint Margaret's Church in Palm Desert, Calif. In his later years, he spent the winters in Palm Desert.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Gregory (Angela), Gary, and Madelene "Mitzi"; four grandchildren, Aleasha, Sarah, Jason, and Melissa; and four great-grandchildren.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter, Louisa Hale; and a brother, Ronald.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a loving offering to Agrace Hospice 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

