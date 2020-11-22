Winer, Jeff

MADISON - Jeff Winer passed away Nov. 17, 2020, at UW Hospital, from cancer complications, at the age of 65. Jeff was loved by many and will be missed dearly. He lived every day to its fullest and never slowed down. He was a loving husband and father and a good friend to many.

Jeff married Susan over forty years ago, and they had two sons, Erik and Michael. Jeff took extreme pride in his sons and his daughter-in-law, Celeste, and granddaughter, Aria. Jeff is survived by his brothers, Paul and David and David's wife, Lova; his mother-in-law, Edna; and father-in-law, Stephen; brothers-in-law, Kevin and Jeff and their families; his cousin, Steve and his wife, Connie; Aunt Mary and family; and his many longtime friends who helped and supported him through the years. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Emily, and father, Martin.

Jeff was a kind man who loved to befriend and help others. He showed his love through his steadfast support of those close to him. No matter what he was going through, Jeff could always be counted on to provide guidance and comfort during times of need.

Jeff was an outdoorsman who recognized the beauty in nature. Jeff experienced joy by watching sunrises and sunsets over the water and taking day hikes through the woods. He also loved camping and took his family on many camping trips across the US and Canada. His favorite vacation destination was Door County, and the family made annual trips to Door County for many years. He often recounted these as happiest times.

Jeff's greatest passion was fishing. There was rarely a day Jeff wasn't out fishing, talking about fishing, or watching shows about fishing. Nearly every week he was out fishing with his many friends, whether it was summer fishing or ice fishing. Lately he could also be found out on the boat fishing with his loving dog, Briana. He was also content to just sit by the lake and watch and listen.

Jeff obtained a bachelor's degree, majoring in criminal justice and psychology from the University of Wisconsin at Platteville. For many years until his retirement he worked as a police officer for the City of Middleton, his childhood hometown.

A memorial will be planned for the future when gatherings are permitted. Donations can be made to the UW Hospital Cancer Center.

