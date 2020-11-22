Menu
Carol Hofbauer
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020

Hofbauer, Carol Marie

DEERFIELD - Carol Marie Hofbauer, at home, surrounded by loving family, passed peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, after her battle with cancer.

Carol was born in Adams Friendship on Sept. 30, 1960, to Jack and Donna Hofbauer. She grew up with four brothers and graduated from Waunakee High School in 1978. In 1979 she married Robert Anderson, and they had five sons together. Carol split her adult life living in Hawaii and Wisconsin and dedicated her time to her kids. After her full time job of being mom, she spent the rest of her career in education at the Waunakee and Hudson school districts.

She is survived by the love of her life, Robert; and their sons, Derek (Jenny), Josh (Stephanie), Sean (Ashley), Alex (Danielle), and Darren; as well as her brothers, Mike (Karla), Mark (Beth), Dan (Cherri), and Eugene (Ryah). She loved her grandchildren, Austin, Sadie, Tyler, Elijah, and her many nieces and nephews. Her parents, John "Jack" Hofbauer and Donna Hofbauer, preceded her in death.

Carol was loving, caring, but most of all giving. She will be greatly missed. We love you!

Memorial services to be planned at a later date when proper respects can be paid.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
