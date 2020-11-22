Steckelberg, JoAnn

SAUK CITY - JoAnn Steckelberg, age 84, passed away peacefully after losing her battle to cancer on Nov. 19, 2020, at IngleHaven Assisted Living in Mount Horeb, with her daughter Barbara by her side. She was born May 5, 1936, to the late Rueben and Vernus (Leidig) Zick. She was united in marriage to Ivan Steckelberg on May 26, 1954. JoAnn worked at Badger Ordinance Army Ammunition Plant for a few years and later as a Sales Rep for Shakley, Avon and Fuller Brush. She was also a former member of the Honey Creek Homemakers Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, sewing, going to their cabin up north, crafting, card making, auctions, reading her love novels, and going to the casino.

JoAnn is survived by her three children, Barbara (Ray) Saeman, Ivan Jr. (Chris) Steckelberg, and Brenda (Butch) Tesch; a stepson, Roger (Anita) Steckelberg; and four grandchildren, Richard (Kim) Steckelberg, Jamie (Will) Sindberg, Jessica Tesch, and Cody Tesch; seven great-grandchildren, Fisher Steckelberg, Michael Tesch-Greenwood, Matthew, Lily, and Caleb Tesch, and Alec Sindberg and Hendrix Tesch; a niece, Karla Ederer a sister-in-law, Pearl Meixelsperger; and other relatives and friends.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; her parents, Rueben and Vernus Zick; stepfather, Ray Rothacker; sister, Marilyn (Dick) Ederer; and a grandson, Justin Tesch.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family.

JoAnn's family would like to thank Pastor Erich Hartenberger for assisting the family with friendship and prayers, the staff of IngleHaven Assisted Living for their wonderful care of our mother, or as we called her, "Mom." A special thank you to her daughter, Barbara, for her love and care, staying by her side to the end while family could not be there due to Covid-19.

We love you, Mom, and you will be greatly missed.

