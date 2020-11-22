Gammeter, Randall C. "Ra" "Randy"

VERONA - Randall C. "Ra" "Randy" Gammeter, age 66, of Fitchburg, passed away of a heart attack after a long series of illnesses, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on June 4, 1954, the son of Norris and Joan (Walsh) Gammeter.

Randy graduated from Verona High School in 1970. He married Marian "Nicki" Nicholson on Sept. 19, 2008, in Madison. Randy enjoyed watching Packers and Badgers football. He was a hardworking man who had various jobs, and his favorite was welding.

Randy is survived by his wife, Nicki; son, Jason Gammeter; father, Norris (Lucy); siblings, Jim (Kathleen) Gammeter, Vickie (Marty) Hruska and Julie (Paul) Niesen; sister-in-law, Jean Hoffmann; brother-in-law, Don Nicholson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan; and his beloved four-legged canine companion, Packer.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002