MIDDLETON - Carol Anne Gannon-Hembel, age 72, of Middleton, passed away after a long life of curiosity and adventure on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings of Fitchburg. She was born on April 6, 1948, in Beloit, the daughter of Jerome and Lorainne (Mueller) Gannon. She married the love of her life, Alan G. Hembel, on March 21, 1989, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Carol attended Brother Dutton Elementary School and Beloit Catholic High School, and then went on to graduate from Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wis., with a degree in medical technology. Following her graduation, she began working at St. Luke's in Milwaukee and later St. Mary's Hospital in Madison in the field of respiration therapy. Carol then worked as a liaison between the State of Wisconsin Department of Health and State Laboratory of Hygiene, coordinating research in lead prevention. Her hard work and dedication inspired her to become a business entrepreneur, and in 1985, she founded C.G. Technologies Inc. Carol served as a consultant in microscopy, and the company functioned as a reference lab to collect and analyze toxic waste, primarily asbestos.

Carol is remembered by her beloved husband, Alan; step-son, Bryan Hembel Magnum; step-daughter, Sara (Jesse) Hembel Systma; step-grandchildren, Eli, Amelia and Elena; sister, Rosemary Wehner (Dave); nieces, Kelley (Chris) Reff, Katie (Jason) Reese, Dorothy (Kent) Johnson and Melanie; nephews, Nathan, Marcus, Quincy and David; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials in Carol's memory may be made to the Madison Navy League, Attn: Rich Grooms, P.O. Box 258131, Madison, WI 53726 or to the Wisconsin Historical Foundation, P.O. Box 260050, Madison, WI 53726. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

