MOUNT HOREB-Allan David "Skip" Greve, age 82, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Jergen and Valeria (Kahl) Greve.

Skip graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1958, and he served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years. Skip worked as an inventory clerk for Mount Horeb Produce and then as an assistant for Lust Auction Services. He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church. Skip enjoyed auctions and jigsaw puzzles.

Skip is survived by his two sisters, Faye (Dave) Lorenz and Chery Swingen; godson, Kevin Thorsen; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jergen and Valeria Greve; and a brother-in-law, Terry Swingen.

A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Mount Horeb. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

