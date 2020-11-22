Lucey, George Wilfred

MAZOMANIE/BLACK EARTH – George Wilfred Lucey, age 96, of Black Earth, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Meriter Hospital, after a brief illness from COVID-19. Born on Sept. 11, 1924, in Mazomanie, to Wilfred Lucey and Coletta (Hawley) Lucey, George was the fourth of seven children. He attended Midland Elementary School and graduated from Mazomanie High School in 1942. He worked on the family farm on Midland Road raising food to support the war effort. While at a dance at the former Pott's Inn in Cross Plains, he met the love of his life, Noreen O'Connell, from Vermont Township. Married on Oct. 26, 1946, they bought their first farm at the top of the hill on Fesenfeld Road. When the farm at the base of the hill became available, they purchased it, made major improvements, created Pork'n'Pines Dairy, and continued farming there for the next 50 years. With Noreen, he raised eight children, and they enjoyed 64 years together until her passing in 2010.

Farming was a passion for George, and he was known by some to have the straightest corn rows in the valley. When not attending to his farms, you could find George on the golf course, bowling alley, playing euchre or enjoying a Packers game. While these pastimes gave him great pleasure, his favorite activity was time spent at family gatherings on the farm. He also loved his trips to Ireland and talked of the good times he had with his in-laws on these trips. In his later years, he enjoyed videotapes and the music of John Denver, Jim Reeves, and his favorite Irish singer, Danny O'Donnell.

George was an active member of the community as well, serving on the boards of Wisconsin Heights Schools, Patron's Mercantile Coop, Northwest Dane Social Services, and the American Milk Producers. He also volunteered for Northwest Dane, St. Vincent de Paul, and was a member of several organizations including St. Barnabas Parish and the Black Earth Businessmen's Golf Association. He believed in the value of farmland and worked with Groundswell Conservancy to protect his farm from development. One of the greatest gifts George gave to his family was the devoted care he gave to Noreen during her extended illness. He was a true inspiration and a great role model for the family, for which we were grateful.

George is survived by his children, Dennis Lucey of Black Earth, David (Karen) Lucey of Cross Plains, Kathy (Greg) Endres of Cross Plains, Jim (Debbie) Lucey of Black Earth, JoAnn (Steve) Foote of Middleton, Mark Lucey of Black Earth, and Sheila (Dale) Muehlenbruch of Cross Plains; and leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Richgels of Black Earth and Coletta (Sis) Statz of Verona; and sisters-in-law, Peg O'Connell, Lois O'Connell, Margie Reindl, Cele Reindl, Veronica Weber and Peg Lucey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Noreen; a son, Gary; sister, Dorothy Ring; and brothers, Donald, Dean, and Cornelius (Connie).

A private service will be held, followed by burial at St. Barnabas Cemetery in Mazomanie. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Milestone Assisted Living in Cross Plains for providing a warm, caring environment for Dad over the past three years. A celebration of life will be held at Rookies when conditions permit. Memorials may be made in his name to Groundswell Conservancy.

George was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and wore his green attire with pride. He particularly enjoyed the following traditional Irish blessing:

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.

