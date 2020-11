Franz, Florence M.

COLUMBUS - Florence M. Franz, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Parish. Online condolences may be shared at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

