MINERAL POINT - Clifford James Anderson, age 92, of Mineral Point, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born on Nov. 3, 1928, to James and Lydia (Sieber) Anderson, in Loves Park, Ill.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Evalena; three children, Donald (Marie) Anderson of Mineral Point, Mary (Paul) Dolan of Dodgeville and Margie (Frank) Barnes of Blanchardville; nine grandchildren, Roselynn (Nick) Uebelacker, Jordan (Allison) Anderson, Megan Anderson Pluemer, Ryan (Krista) Dolan, Andrea (Kory) Stalsberg, Courtney Barnes, Brandon (Kayla) Barnes, and Grant (Thu Pham) Barnes and 14 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Cathy, Debbie, and Carolyn Anderson and Robin, Robert and Rodney White.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lydia Anderson; a daughter, Marcia; granddaughter, Kayla (Dolan) Sonnenburg; and his brother, Alvin Anderson.

Private family funeral services will be held at the Gorgen Funeral Home in Mineral Point. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point.

