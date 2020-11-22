Wood, Jed R.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - It is with profound sadness that the family of Jed R. Wood announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Desert Regional Medical Center, from COVID-19.

Jed was born on Dec. 2, 1959, in Madison, Wis., to Jack and Ruth (McMahon) Wood. Jed grew up in Middleton, Wis., went to Middleton High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - LaCrosse with a degree in psychology. Jed began his devoted career as a flight attendant in 1989. He flew for 30+ years with Northwest and Delta Airlines. In each base, on every layover and outside of work, Jed made countless friends with those who were drawn to his kind heart and clever humor. He touched many lives. We extend a deep gratitude to Jed's friends and airline family.

Jed cherished spending time and vacationing with his family. He was incredibly proud of his niece and nephews whom he truly loved and adored. Jed also had a deep adoration for animals. He volunteered frequently at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Jed is survived by his sisters, Lori (Don) Murphy and Toni (Doug) Brown; his niece, Riley (Zach) Addamo; and nephews, Rogan Murphy, Braydon Murphy, and Declan Brown. Jed always remained close to his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many lifelong friends. It would be remiss to not mention his sweet dog, Pearl.

Jed was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ruth; and his beloved dog, Aspen.

We look forward to a day in the near future where we can all safely be together to celebrate Jed. Until then, please be safe.

Memorials may be made to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice.

It's impossible to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

Entrusted to the care of Wiefels, Funeral Directors, Palm Springs, Calif.