Jaeckle, Joanne Macleish

OCONOMOWOC - Joanne Jaeckle, age 90, a former resident of Madison, passed away peacefully at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc on Nov. 14, 2020.

Joanne was born and raised in Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy MacLeish. She graduated from Madison West High School in 1947 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951. She married Gerald W. Jaeckle in August of 1951 and taught English at Middleton High School while he finished his last two years of law school. After Gerald served two years in the U.S. Army, they settled in Beloit. He practiced law there for 21 years, then was elected as a Rock County Circuit Court Judge. At that time, Joanne and Gerald moved to Janesville. They moved to Madison in 2003. Gerald died in 2010, and Joanne moved to Oconomowoc two years later to be nearer to her oldest daughter.

Joanne was a 68-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Madison, and a former member of the Janesville Garden Club.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Richard Jaeckle; and a daughter, Jill Winters. She is survived by two daughters, Victoria (Gary) Schroeder and Julie (Michael) Green; a daughter-in-law, Helena Jaeckle (Daniel) Faraca; a son-in-law, Dennis Winters; and her brother, Donald (Lorie) MacLeish. She was also survived by 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for family members will take place at a future time. The family suggests memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice or a charity of your choice.