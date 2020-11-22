Bates, Louise Lee (DeBaets)

MADISON - Louise Lee Bates, nee DeBaets, died on Nov. 19, 2020, from complications of the coronavirus. Born in Chicago on Oct. 31, 1928, she was a long time resident of Omaha. She was an executive secretary at Woodmen of the World headquarters.

Louise traveled extensively, first with her husband in the U.S. Air Force and later with Elderhostels and in her camper. She was a member of RVing Women and the Loners on Wheels camping groups. She loved discovering what was around the next bend in the road. She is survived by eight nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are through Ryan Funeral Home in Madison, Wis. Burial will be private.