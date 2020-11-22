Doyle, Susan E.

MADISON - On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, Susan E. Doyle became an eternal angel.

Sue was born on May 7, 1963, in Beaver Dam, to the most amazing parents, Karen and Thomas Bolstad. She grew up with two loving sisters, Julie and Jenny. We were blessed with a wonderful childhood and sisterhood.

Sue graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1981. She worked for a number of years in the manufacturing industry. Being a young mom Sue was dedicated to her son, Duane. She later attended college, graduating with honors from MATC with a degree in respiratory therapy in 1991. She completed her B.S. in natural science in 2005. Sue became a registered Yoga Teacher in 2007. Sue's passion was yoga. It brought her great joy to practice, teach and live a yogic lifestyle. Trips to Satchidananda ashram brought Sue renewal, hope and a deeper connection to Spirit.

Sue had a fulfilling career working with a team of dedicated, compassionate healthcare providers. It was the Pulmonary physicians that assigned her the endearing name, Angel. After working 17 years at St. Mary's and Dean Medical Center, Sue took a position at UW School of Medicine and Public Health where she worked with Allergy/Asthma research. Sue made lasting friendships from coast to coast while working on large, multi-center clinical trials. Sue valued her work and all the wonderful friendships. She was respected by her colleagues.

On July 7, 2008, Sue opened Northside Yoga studio, which grew to be an intimate, supportive and loving community that blessed her life in countless ways. Due to her health condition she sold the business but continued to share her gift of yoga through the spirit of selfless service.

Sue married her soul mate, Bob, on Sept. 28, 2003, and found the third time to be a charm! They had a very close and loving relationship and were best of friends. Their time together took them on many adventures! Their love sustained and supported each other through the difficult times. Sue and Bob have two beautiful four-legged children, Namaste` and Cooper, who have brought them much joy and laughter throughout the past 17 years.

Sue found that she overcame many challenges and persevered through the difficult times in her life with unconditional love, especially for her son, Duane (Duey). The last few years, since her diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma, allowed her to live with more grace, appreciation and love. Sue cherished spending time with her grandson, Devin. They especially enjoyed having "tea parties" and taking walks with the dogs. Her favorite symbolic object was a heart made of rock. Sue valued her strong connection with nature.

Sue has been described as the best sister, aunt, mother, grandma, wife, friend and yoga teacher. And she really was.

Sue is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Duane Higgins; grandson, Devin Higgins; sisters, Julie (Jim) Hewitt and Jennifer (Ed) Morris; and nieces, nephews, cousins, grandniece and grandnephews and so many special friends. Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Karen; her father, Thomas; grandparents; and other loved ones.

Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date. If you are inclined to give a monetary donation, gifts can be made to Dr. Natalie Callander at UW Carbone Cancer Center to support multiple myeloma cancer research.

Sue is grateful for the blessings of the yogic teachings she has received from so many wonderful mentors. In Sue's remembrance she asks you to share the gift of love with one another. Sue felt in her lifetime that sharing this precious gift of life brought her the greatest joy. Sue would also like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at SSM Cancer Center, including Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, as well as the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center, including Dr. Natalie Callander. Sue also thanks the Waunakee Dean Medical center staff, especially Dr. Trent Thompson, as well as the staff at Short Stay at SSM. Everyone gave Sue such loving and compassionate care throughout the years. Sue always felt these physicians and caregivers always took her best interest to heart during her years of treatment.