Elliott, Barbara A.

MADISON-Barbara A. Elliott, 79, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her loving and caring partner of the last 45 years, Keith Killebrew. She is further survived by her brother, Richard Grundgeiger; children, James A. Nelesen (Jacqueline), Sue Elliott Wright (Paul), and Charles Elliott; grandchildren, James M. Nelesen (Samantha), Dillon Wright, and Jenna Nelesen; and great-grandchild, Liam James Nelesen, born on her birthday this year. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Karl Grundgeiger and Wilma Egan; aunt, Annie Holm; dear friends, Sally Joppa and Dixie Edgren; and her beloved dog, "Little."

She gave so much of herself to her family and friends and will be greatly missed. We now have the most beautiful angel watching over us. Rest now, "Muti," you will live in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Cremation Society of Madison is assisting the family.