COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - Stephen Edwin Hill, 78, peacefully passed away at his home in Cottage Grove, Minn., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. He was born in Eau Claire, Wis., the first child of Dorothy and Edwin Hill. Steve grew up in Madison, Wis., and graduated from Madison West High School in 1961. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Stalwart. Following an honorable discharge Steve attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout, received a B.S. in industrial education and an M.S. in vocational education. He taught in the Machine Tool program at Madison Area Technical College until his retirement in 1999.

Steve's main passions in life were family, teaching, and helping others. He also enjoyed sailing, flying, and spending time at the family cottage on Lake Pepin.

Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; their two daughters, Rebecca (David) Crislip and Kathryn (Brandon) Johnson; four grandchildren, Emma, Zachary, Joshua, and Nathan; sisters, Sarah (Luis) Escobar, Margaret Shaw, and Dorothy Trinkl; plus several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Nancy Rickmeier; and brothers-in-law, Carl Rickmeier Jr., Byron Shaw, and Frank Trinkl.

Due to Covid restrictions, private funeral services were held and a Celebration of Steve's life is planned for summer 2021 in Pepin, Wis. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin, Wis. The family would like to acknowledge the kind and professional care Steve received by the staff at the University of Minnesota Hospital. In addition the family has forever been grateful to the organ transplant program at the University of Wisconsin.

The Stephen Hill Memorial Scholarship has been established in Steve's memory at the Madison Area Technical College Foundation. For any donations to the scholarship please note "Stephen Hill Memorial Scholarship" with your gift.

