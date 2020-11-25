Smith, Jean E.

MIDDLETON - Jean E. Smith, age 99, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at Home Again Living-Waunakee. Jean was born in La Farge, Wis., to Garfield and Cora (Meyers) Nelson. She graduated from La Farge High School and La Crosse Teachers College. She was a teacher for several years in the rural, one-room schools of Vernon County. She married Lt. Clark Smith, U.S. Air Force, on Aug. 12, 1945, after World War II. Clark made a career in the U.S. Air Force after being released from a German prisoner of war camp in World War II. Jean enjoyed being an Air Force wife, which afforded her the chance to see most of the United States and several countries. They were stationed in several locations in the United States. Jean was also an avid bowler. She was in many bowling leagues over the years and bowled in several tournaments wherever they were stationed, including some in Las Vegas.

Jean's smile, laugh, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her and took care of her over the last few years. Jean is survived by her son, Bradley Smith of Middleton; and grandson, Chad Smith of Fitchburg. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Clark Smith, U.S. Air Force; and sister, Nerma Gollin (Dr. Frank Gollin) of Middleton.

A private family service will be held at Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family thanks the staff at Home Again Living-Waunakee and Agrace Hospice Care for their excellent care. Memorials may be gifted in Jean's name to Agrace Hospice Care and to Home Again Living in Waunakee.

