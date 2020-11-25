Harried, Rose M.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS/STOUGHTON - Rose M. Harried, age 79, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. She was born in Edgerton on Feb. 15, 1941, the eldest child of Harold and Ruth Haskins. Rose grew up on the family farm. She loved birdwatching, especially cardinals, needlepoint, puzzles, solitaire, euchre, fishing, gardening, giving tractor and wagon rides, and spending time with her sons, especially attending Moose's DJ and Karaoke gigs.

Rose is survived by her two sons, George Haskins and Kevin (Sheila) Anglemyer; granddaughter, Tyra Akkerman; siblings, Marie Lewis, Barb Jacoby, Harold Haskins, and Linda Anderson; many nieces and nephews; and her feline companion, Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Calvin Anglemyer; second husband, Paul Harried; infant son; and two sisters, Mary Berg and Carol Darr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at STOUGHTON BAPTIST CHURCH, 125 County Highway B, Stoughton, with the Rev. Mark Weiss officiating. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at church on Saturday.

Please share your memories of Rose at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244