Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rose Harried
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Harried, Rose M.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS/STOUGHTON - Rose M. Harried, age 79, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. She was born in Edgerton on Feb. 15, 1941, the eldest child of Harold and Ruth Haskins. Rose grew up on the family farm. She loved birdwatching, especially cardinals, needlepoint, puzzles, solitaire, euchre, fishing, gardening, giving tractor and wagon rides, and spending time with her sons, especially attending Moose's DJ and Karaoke gigs.

Rose is survived by her two sons, George Haskins and Kevin (Sheila) Anglemyer; granddaughter, Tyra Akkerman; siblings, Marie Lewis, Barb Jacoby, Harold Haskins, and Linda Anderson; many nieces and nephews; and her feline companion, Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Calvin Anglemyer; second husband, Paul Harried; infant son; and two sisters, Mary Berg and Carol Darr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at STOUGHTON BAPTIST CHURCH, 125 County Highway B, Stoughton, with the Rev. Mark Weiss officiating. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at church on Saturday.

Please share your memories of Rose at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
STOUGHTON BAPTIST CHURCH
125 County Highway B, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
STOUGHTON BAPTIST CHURCH
125 County Highway B, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
November 25, 2020