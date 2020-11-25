Karls, Louise A. "Lou Ann" (Kessenich)

DANE - Louise A. "Lou Ann" (Kessenich) Karls, age 85, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1934, the daughter of Gerald and Pearl (Borchers) Kessenich. After graduating from Waunakee High School, she worked in Madison at General Telephone Co. and as a professional seamstress. She married Roland W. "Punk" Karls on June 24, 1958. Lou Ann and Punk lived and worked on the family farm and raised their children. Lou Ann loved to bowl, sew, crochet, play cards, and spend time with family and friends. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish.

She is survived by her seven children, Ann (Steve) Plendl, Al (Bonnie), Jerry (Lori), Nancy (Gary) Endres, Mark (Kris), Joe (Roxanne), Lynn (Torrey) Latham; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Helen (Roger) Ripp, Toni (Jerry) Ripp and Gina Hilgenberg; and brother-in-law, Roger Helgerson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Romain; and many family members.

A private funeral service was held at Blessed Trinity Parish-St. Michaels, Dane, with Father Joseph Baker officiating. Burial took place at the church cemetery.

The family will designate memorials at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

