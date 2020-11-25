Baldwin, Frank E.

SUN PRAIRIE - Frank E. Baldwin was born on Oct. 7, 1927, to Mayme and Carlysle Baldwin in Clark County, Wis., and died at his home in Sun Prairie, Wis., on Nov. 18, 2020.

After serving in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II, he earned a Bachelor of Science at UW-Madison in 1950 and a Doctorate of Optometry from Northern Illinois College of Optometry in 1954. Frank moved to Sun Prairie in 1955 and started his lifelong private practice. Frank would forever consider Sun Prairie his true home. Here he raised three children, Kyle, Trevor, and Kerry, with his wife, Alta Mae ("Amy").

