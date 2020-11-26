Krueger, Mildred Bette

HARTLAND - Mildred "Millie" Krueger of Hartland, Wis., passed into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 21, 2020, from the Coronavirus, at age 94. She was surrounded by the voices on speaker phones of her four children and several grandchildren, while the loving staff at Hartland Terrace were by her side. She was born July 17, 1926, in Stoughton, Wis., to Norwegian immigrants, Herman and Inger Benson. Millie graduated from Stoughton High School in 1944. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1948 with a degree in home economics, and began teaching at Watertown High School. For several years Millie enjoyed volunteering as a consultant with the University Home Economics Department.

In 1947, Millie met the love of her life, Winston Lee "Bud" Krueger, and they were married in 1948. The first years, they lived in Watertown, Wis., moving later to Madison, where she resided for almost 50 years. In 2002, Millie moved to New Berlin, Wis., to be closer to her daughter's family. Hartland Terrace became her home in August of 2019.

Millie loved the Lord and shared His love with family, friends and neighbors throughout her life. The Lord gave her an incredibly positive spirit that she freely shared with us all. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have been blessed and eternally impacted by the consistent prayers and intentional time she spent with them over the years. She told us that, "God is always Good, because God knows best, even if it's not what we think." One of her life verses is Proverbs 3:5-6: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your path."

Millie is survived by her four children, Sandy (Dave) Jackman of Portland, Ore., Mike (Lynne) Krueger of Lake Mills, Wis., Julie (John) Matthews of Hartland, Wis., and Kathy (Dave) Hall of Chatham, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Millie was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Lee Krueger, in 1986; and brothers, Bennie and Trygve Benson. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown, Wis. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date this summer when it is safe to gather her many friends and family. Donations in her name may be made to Elmbrook Church Seniors Ministry, 7775 Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.