Dary, Carter A.

MADISON – The Rev. Carter A. Dary, age 75, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center.

He is survived by his son, Keith Dary of Wallace, Idaho; daughters, Lisa (James) Drewing of Oakwood, Ohio, and Tara Dary of Madison, Wis.; his loving companion, Mary Ann Reilly of Delafield; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Dary; his youngest son, Ryan (Jessica) Dary; and his parents, Verlyn and Alice Dary. The Reverend Dary lived many places and touched lives and made friends everywhere he went.

Hebrews 11:1- "Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen."

www.pagenkopf.com