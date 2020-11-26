Menu
Carter Dary

Dary, Carter A.

MADISON – The Rev. Carter A. Dary, age 75, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center.

He is survived by his son, Keith Dary of Wallace, Idaho; daughters, Lisa (James) Drewing of Oakwood, Ohio, and Tara Dary of Madison, Wis.; his loving companion, Mary Ann Reilly of Delafield; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Dary; his youngest son, Ryan (Jessica) Dary; and his parents, Verlyn and Alice Dary. The Reverend Dary lived many places and touched lives and made friends everywhere he went.

Hebrews 11:1- "Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen."

www.pagenkopf.com


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
