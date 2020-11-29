Lambert, Richard "Barney"

STOUGHTON - Richard Charles "Barney" Lambert died peacefully at home on the farm on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, adhering to his "dig it while you can" philosophy and wishing to be remembered with a smile.

He was born Sept. 1, 1946, the son of Milton and Ludmila (Chovanec) Lambert. The Lambert family lived in Zion, Ill., until they moved to Sheboygan where Barney graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1964. Barney married Jackie Sperle on Feb. 14, 1972. Together they owned the Cooksville Store for seven years and Barney's Utica Store for 30 years. As Barney so aptly put it, "those were great years." After the stores, they enjoyed working alongside each other at O'Brien Farms, Bellbrook Berry Farm, and Hann's Christmas Farm. Barney loved collecting things and delighted in the searching as much as the finding. Mostly, he collected friends everywhere he went.

Barney is survived by his wife, Jackie; sister, Judy Endreas; sister-in-law, Jane (Carlos) Runge; and brother-in-law, Milton (Vicki) Sperle. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, Chovanec family cousins, and countless friends. Barney had a special place in his heart for niece, Marina Borsecnik, and nephew, Dan Endreas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Phyllis and Claire Sperle. Heartfelt gratitude goes out to Jane Runge for her endless support during Barney's illness.

Barney left these messages: "When you think of me, I hope it is with a smile. For love and kindness is how I think of you." "I have been so fortunate to have the relationships with the people whose paths we have crossed. For that I will be eternally grateful." Please share your memories of Barney at www.CressFuneralService.com.

