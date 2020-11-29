Gerndt, Robert

MADISON - Robert Gerndt passed away peacefully as he lay down to rest listening to his favorite music. Bob was born July 23, 1941. He is survived by his daughters, Valerie Shea (Steve) and Kathryn Gerndt; his sons, Matthew Gerndt (Teri) and Joseph Gerndt; six grandchildren, Laura, Elle, Tyler, Evan, Aaron, and Tanner; his sister, Mary Kuenn; his brother, Jim Gerndt; and extended family.

Bob shared his love of life and God with everyone he met. He was a thankful, sincere, and loving person who graciously served others throughout his life with work in charities such as Prison Fellowship International and Catholic Charities. He taught CCD for 42 years. He began working for The State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation in his mid-20s until his retirement. He'd previously served in the U.S. Marines, and then later as an Assistant Chaplain for the Wisconsin Air Force National Guard for 20 years of faithful and dedicated service.

Bob's favorite things in life were his faith, the great outdoors, and his family. He loved live music, dancing, and traveling with his brother, Jim; sister-in-law, Sharon; sister, Mary; and brother-in-law, Richard. They made Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair an annual "must do." He was an avid fitness enthusiast, running, swimming, bicycling or hiking throughout most of his life. He was an incredible person who touched the lives of everyone he encountered. His family and friends mourn his loss. We are grateful that he will be forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Agrace HospiceCare (agrace.org/donate or call 800-553-4289).

A celebration of life will occur privately with family members. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

