Voegeli, Clifford Edwards

MADISON – Clifford Edwards Voegeli, age 96, born June 18, 1924, in Belleville, Wis., died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jacob Voegeli and Ethel Fern Edwards Voegeli; and his two sisters, Leta Mae Voegeli (Mrs. Nicholas) Sossong and Helen Nita Voegeli (Mrs. Kenneth) Hamff. He is survived by his brother, Donavon Clair Voegeli of Akron, Ohio; and nieces, Laura Leta Hamff Bice and Nancy Claire Hamff of Conroe, Texas, Sheila Hall Schottenheimer and Sherrie Hall Hilbish of Mogadore, Ohio, and Dianne Voegeli Fouts of New Philadelphia, Ohio.

He often spoke with great affection for the large number of friends and extended family who knew him as a gentleman of kindness, generosity, and humor. Clifford worked on the family farm after graduation from high school until 1948. After working briefly in construction, he joined Wisconsin Power & Light Co. in 1949. He retired from WP&L in 1985 after 36 years. Clifford served as a volunteer at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg for 27 years and was an avid supporter of the UW Athletics program.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be interred in the Garden of Urns at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Madison. Memorial gifts may be made to the University of Wisconsin Women's Volleyball Scholarship Fund or to Agrace Hospice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434