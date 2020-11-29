Groth, Thomas Howard, Sr.

MONONA - On Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, Thomas Howard Groth Sr., loving father of five children, passed away at the age of 81 at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 14, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., to Howard and Pearl (Lambert) Groth.

Tom was raised on the shores of Lake Monona, attended Edgewood High School, married his high school sweetheart, Sarah (Ledwidge) Groth, owned Heick Moving & Storage, worked in sales, and served on the Monona City Council, as well as the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Council. He found his passion running adolescent group homes at Tellurian as a second career.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing a round of golf, photography, and woodworking. Tom will be remembered for being a true gentleman and his ability to connect with people in a genuine, caring manner.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Howard; and his mother, Pearl. He is survived by his sister, Mary (John) Conners; children, Cathy Kalina, Terri Severson, Tom Jr. (Vickie) Groth, Ann (Art) Price, and Dan (Sarah) Groth; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be scheduled on the one year anniversary of his passing.