Auby, Alan B.

MADISON - Alan Barry Auby went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The son of Alery and Karen Auby, he was born in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 8, 1941. He was a graduate of Madison East High School and Evangel College, Springfield, Mo. He married his college sweetheart, Carolyn Baxter, on Aug. 22, 1964, and they traveled life's road together for 56 years. He enjoyed a successful career in human resources working for the State of Wisconsin, Alliant Energy, and in his own executive search firm. His love of people served him well in his chosen profession.

As a young child he became an avid sports fan, attending UW games from the age of eight into his mid-seventies. His enthusiasm for sports spilled over into the lives of his sons and the many young people he coached in youth basketball, flag football, and Little League baseball.

Alan was an accomplished percussionist, playing in the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps, high school and college bands, and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. In the late 1960s, he returned to the Madison Scouts as drum instructor for two seasons. He served as volunteer percussion instructor for the Sun Prairie High School marching band for 11 years.

Music was his passion, especially the music of his Christian faith. His ministry in music included directing adult, youth, and men's choirs over the years as well as in leading worship. He always had a song in his heart.

He was a long-time member of Buckeye/Door Creek Church where he served in various leadership roles.

He loved his God, his family, his church, and his friends. He was truly a people person who never met a stranger.

Alan is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, Gregg (Kristina) and Michael; and six grandchildren, Jake, Noah, Emma, Ben, Owen, and Will. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Scott; and his brother, David.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Alan's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Memorials in Alan's honor may be sent to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or to Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison, WI 53718. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

