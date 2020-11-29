Bean, Mary M.

MADISON - Mary M. Bean, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Many who knew her remember her calm demeanor, good humor, creativity, and wit. She often wore a T-shirt that said VOTE and loved the slogan, "Democracy is not a spectator sport." She enjoyed bicycling as a means of transportation, and in later years could be seen commuting from Monona to downtown Madison on her recumbent cycle. Her bumper stickers said, "Live Simply so Others May Simply Live" and "Share the Road with Bicycles." She lived by example and demonstrated her deep dedication to peace/justice/non-violence, community building, and the environment through volunteer work. Growing up in Rockford, Ill., she studied piano, violin and viola and went on to graduate Beloit College magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, along with piano study and work as a seamstress in the theater costume shop. At Beloit she met her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Bean.

A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Mary served as church organist for many years at Monona UMC. She was active in the League of Women Voters both locally and statewide, Madison Urban Ministry (now Just Dane), Glendale Neighborhood Association, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Girl Scouts, Wisconsin Public Radio board and projects at First United Methodist Church, including singing in the choir and playing handbells. She enjoyed needlework and sewing, and she was our loving mom and grandma. Her planned memorial concert will be held at First United Methodist Church some time in 2021 or 2022.

Mary is survived by her husband, Robert Bean; brother, John E. Moffatt; son, Ron Bean; daughter, Marcia (Dominique Boucher) Bean; grandson, Emerson Rhoads; step-granddaughters, Elise and Isabelle Boucher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Mary's name made be made to the League of Women Voters of Dane County Memorial Fund, Just Dane, United Methodist Committee on Relief c/o First United Methodist Church, or Nonviolent Peaceforce. Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.gundersonfh.com.

