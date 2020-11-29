Kolberg, Paul W.

MADISON - Paul W. Kolberg, age 75, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Sept. 25, 1945, in Madison, Wis., the son of Clifford and Verabelle "Vee" (Baumann) Kolberg.

Paul graduated high school from St. John's Northwest Military Academy in Delafield, Wis., and attended the UW-Madison. He married Mary Sullivan in 1984. Paul worked for Kolberg Builders, Sub Zero and later in life was a real estate broker. He loved woodworking, lapidary, painting, drawing, cooking, building radio-controlled model airplanes, shortwave radio and photography. Paul always treasured the time he could spend with his nieces and nephew and teaching them anything he could, especially when it came to involving them in his hobbies.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mary; siblings, Sharyn (Jim) Bents, Terry (Nancy) Kolberg, Janice (Pat) Grosse and Karen (Mike) Stolen; nephew, Derrick (Angela) Bents and their son, Conor Bents; and nieces, Lindsay (Ben) Betita and their son, Jonah Betita; Erica (Susnata) Basak and their daughter, Adelyn Basak; and Caitlin Kolberg. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff and doctors of St. Mary's Hospital 5NW Intensive Care Unit and 4 E Cardiac Unit for the wonderful care they gave Paul.

A private family service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Madison, Wis., with Pastor Jason Zobel officiating. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, Wis. Memorials may be gifted in Paul's name to Mount Olive Lutheran Church or St. John's Northwestern Military Academy. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761