Ruth Mahling
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020

Mahling, Ruth C.

MADISON - Ruth C. Mahling, age 101, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Evansville Manor. She was born on Jan. 27, 1919, in Rock Springs, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Minna (Knoop) Mittelstaedt.

Prior to retirement, Ruth worked as a laborer for printers in the Madison area. She loved art, especially painting with watercolors. For many years Ruth enjoyed making crocheted baby hats and stocking caps and mittens for church, all donated to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Once she started quilting with her sister, Janette, they made one for each of the 18 nieces and nephews. Ruth was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.

Ruth is survived by her son, Brent (Francine) Arnold; grandchild, Desmond Arnold; four great-grandchildren, Emily Ruthann, Ashley, Abigail and Paul Brenton Arnold; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; many siblings; and a grandson, Nathan.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
