MADISON - Joanne Smith, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was born on Dec. 16, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Thelma (Ness) Fitzsimmons. Joanne graduated from Madison East High School in 1948. She married Robert Smith on Nov. 5, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Joanne worked as a secretary for the Madison School System and in the Food Service Department before retiring in 1992. She enjoyed camping, card club, celebrating birthdays, holidays and happy hours with large groups of friends, traveling to Arizona in the winter months, and going to Friday night fish fries. She was always dressed to the nines wherever she would go. She had so much spunk, had a contagious smile, and truly loved her family and friends. Joanne loved spending time with her family and made everyone around her feel welcomed, and she enjoyed having get-togethers, especially with the Frey family. Joanne was over-the-top kind, and there wasn't anyone who did not get along with her. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Joanne is survived by her three sons, Kenneth A. Smith, Kurt E. (Deanna) Smith and Kevin R. (Dawn) Smith; four grandchildren, Craig (Aleah) Smith, Amanda (Zach) Verhage, Carly (Zach) and Sam Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Vayda and Macklin Verhage. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert J. Smith.

A funeral service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, with the Rev. Andy Twiton presiding. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Joanne's name.

The family wishes to thank Nicole Strahm and Rebecca Bok with Agrace HospiceCare and Tasha with Graceful Guidance Home Care for all of their wonderful care and support given to Joanne and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

