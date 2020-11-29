Spangler, Denise J.

MADISON/WATERTOWN - Denise J. Spangler, age 62, passed away of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was born on Aug. 18, 1958. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1976. Denise graduated from MATC with a degree in nursing and went on to Edgewood and UW for her master's degree in nursing. Though she had numerous health issues over the years, she remained active in animal rescue efforts and volunteered at various assisted living facilities in Madison where she would bring in her therapy rabbits and therapy dogs. Denise was very crafty, and she loved stained glass, quilting and anything sewing.

Denise is survived by her dad, Cyril Spangler; sister, Donna (Jim Champagne) Spangler; pet cats, Cole and Cricket; and many special friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her mom, Beverly; and numerous cats and rabbits over the years.

Memorials in Denise's name may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

