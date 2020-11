Ritchie, Mary A.

FITCHBURG - Mary A. Ritchie, age 79, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Madison. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.