TOMAH - Danny Robert Short, age 68, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home in Tomah, following a long illness.

Services for Danny are pending.

Danny Robert Short was born the third child to Robert and Mary Lou (Strassman) Short on Dec. 5, 1951, at Madison, Wis. Dan graduated from Belleville High School in 1970, lettering in three sports. He then went on to earn master's degree in agricultural economics from UW-Platteville. On Feb. 23, 1980, Danny married Shannon Eileen McDonough in Belleville, Wis. Dan spent his entire career working for the University of Wisconsin Extension Service, primarily for Dodge County as the Livestock Specialist and farm financial analyst. He said his career had provided him many wonderful friendships and experiences in addition to being able to provide assistance to farmers and mentorship to youth via various FFA and 4-H programs.

Free time found Dan working on or tinkering with various construction projects around his home or at his cabin. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time outdoors working on food plots, hunting or trapping. He particularly enjoyed duck hunting the Horicon marsh in his duck boat or walking behind his pointing dogs. He hunted big game, upland birds, waterfowl and predators all across North America every year since 1976 with friends and family.

Dan was very generous with his time and knowledge, always willing to help people. He participated as a mentor in Big Brothers/Big Sisters for several years, volunteered at the St. Katherine Drexel Catholic church, the Juneau Rod and Gun Club, as well as other organizations.

Surviving Danny's departure are his wife, Shannon Short of Tomah; two children, Joshua (Courtney) Short of Langdon, N.D., and Krystal (Toby) Carter of Belgium, Wis.; two grandchildren, Dane and Keegan Carter; eight brothers and sisters, Diane (John) Goodman of Prairie du Sac, Ken "Butch" Short of Belleville, Ted (Debby) Short of Osseo, Julie Short of Middleton, Dr. Katie (Mark) Short-Natzke of Witwen, Ed (Janet) Short of Belleville, Kristi (Scott) Smeaton of Appleton, and John Short of Albany; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Danny was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant sister, Jody Short.

If desired, memorials may be made in Danny Short's name to your local FFA or 4-H organization.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.