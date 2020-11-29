Menu
June Ramberg
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Ramberg, June Edna

CAMBRIDGE - June Edna Ramberg, 89, Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Home Again in Cambridge, Wis.

June was born on May 30, 1931, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to Edward and Grace (Wendell) Markgraff. She married Berton Ramberg on May 20, 1950. He preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 1989. June worked in the kitchen for the Rockdale and Cambridge School Districts. She also worked on the family farm. June was a member of the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church and was involved in the ladies circle and taught Sunday school. June enjoyed playing cards and having breakfast with her friends. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the holidays were very special to her.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Susan) Ramberg, Stoughton, Wis., Wendy (Terry) Phillips, McFarland, Wis., and Carey (Merry) Ramberg, Fort Atkinson, Wis.; grandchildren, Aaron (Erin) Ramberg, Abigail (Josh) Thayer, Andrew (Ashley) Ramberg, Callie Phillips, Chelsea (Anthony) Rupp and Shawna Schwab; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Levi, Easton, Nolan, Brantley, Huxton, William, Emma, Cameron and Kassidy; sister-in-law, Harriet Eikland, Cambridge, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

A private graveside service will be held at East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Home Again and Agrace Hospice for the love they showed to June.

Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 29, 2020.
