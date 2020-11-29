Bruha, Joseph "Chub," Jr.

HILLSBORO - Joseph "Chub" Bruha Jr., 97, of Hillsboro, Wis., passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living. He was born in Yuba, Wis., the son of Joseph Bernard and Josephine (Stanek) Bruha, Sr. He and his four brothers, Elmer, Harold, Barney and Willis, grew up in Yuba and later moved to Hillsboro, Wis. Their father, Joseph Sr., was a barber. After Joseph Sr. was widowed, he married Frances Schiller. The five Bruha brothers were joined by step-siblings, Frances Schiller, Mary Jean Wallinger, Delores Everson and Rudy Schiller.

One day, Joe junior was walking to school with his friend, Eddie Lisker. Eddie said to him, "You know, Joe, you're getting kind of chubby. I'm going to start calling you Chub." The nickname stuck, and Chub liked it. He went by that nickname the rest of his life. Chub graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1940 when they were the mighty Orioles, orange and black. He joined the U.S. Army and was very proud to serve his country. Chub served in World War II; he was in England, Italy and France. No one could tell a war story better than Chub, and he formed many lifelong friendships in the army.

After the war, Chub married his sweetheart, Lucille "Lu" Mae Henderson. They had met in a Hillsboro cafe where she was working and he was a customer. They spent their honeymoon in Chicago and went to a Cubs game. They were fans of the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Hillsboro Tigers. They resided in Hillsboro for the rest of their lives. Chub trained under Bill Wolters until he became a master plumber. Chub and Lu set up Bruha Plumbing and Heating and worked together for many decades. They had one daughter, Patti Lou Bruha. They taught her many things. Lu taught her knitting, crocheting and cooking. Chub taught her mechanics, plumbing, wiring and vehicles. He was so proud when he and Patti built a tandem bicycle together. The family were members of The First Congregational Church of Hillsboro. They enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards together. Patti's parents put her through pharmacy school at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. When Patti moved to southern California, Chub and Lu would visit her for a week each winter. They enjoyed golfing there, going to baseball games and different restaurants. During Labor Day, Patti would come and visit her parents and other family members in Wisconsin for a week.

Chub was a Mason, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and a volunteer firefighter. Chub will be remembered as a quintessential gentleman. He was always willing to help others. He was a very happy person who was always singing and whistling. He enjoyed Cesky Den, the celebration of Czech heritage. One year, Chub and Lu served as the king and queen.

In 2016, Patti and her partner, Suzanne Gandy, moved to Hillsboro to be near and assist Chub and Lu. Lu preceded him in death on June 12, 2019.

As per his wishes, Chub's body was cremated and will be interred next to that of Lu, his wife of 73 years. A memorial service will not be held until the coronavirus situation has become well controlled. The family would appreciate, at that time, your attendance for a celebration of a life well lived. Surely Chub is now in heaven, dancing a polka with Lu, the love of his life. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting; for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.